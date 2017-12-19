Pontotoc City School Bond Election

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – Voters in the Pontotoc City School District are deciding the fate of an $11 million bond package, that would mean new construction and upgrades at all campuses.

The bond package would set aside $400,000 for renovations at the elementary school, including new heating and air in the gym, security upgrades, along with new sidewalks.

D.T. Cox Elementary School would undergo renovations totaling $2.3 million, including restroom renovations, cafeteria upgrades and new heating and air in the gym.

Also, the football stadium would get a new entrance, new seats and concrete and steps. That stadium hasn’t been renovated since it was built in the early 1940’s.

Superintendent Michelle Bivens says the bond package is all about the students.

“Our kids perform for us everyday, they give us their best, they don’t hold back and they never complain and I guess for right now, this is our opportunity to show them that as a community, we understand that they deserve the best, the best facilities, safest facilities and security in those facilities that is second to none,” Dr. Bivens said.

Polls are opened until 7.

Voting takes place at the community house.

60 % of those voting will have to vote in favor of the bond package for it to pass.