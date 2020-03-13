Pontotoc City School District releases plan for school next week

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – Pontotoc City School District announced schools will be closed to students and faculty on Monday, March 16.

Classes are also canceled for students on March 16. All parent-teacher conferences set for Tuesday afternoon have been canceled.

Central office staff, building-level administrators and janitorial staff will report on Monday.

The district said administrators will meet on Monday to decide how the district will handle school and school-related events for the near future.

On Tuesday, March 17, staff will report at 8:00 a.m. for training and guidance on COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.