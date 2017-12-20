Pontotoc City School Voters Reject Proposed Bond Package

PONTOTOC, MISS. (WCBI) – Voters in the Pontotoc City School district defeat a proposed 11 million dollar bond package that would have updated all campuses, and also paid for new construction projects.

The vote 1 thousand 243 against, and 472 for the proposed bond package. That bond package would have meant new heating and air for the PE building at Pontotoc Elementary School, restroom renovations, along with electrical and security upgrades at DT Cox Elementary, a new building at the middle school that would house a media center, PE space, classrooms and restroooms.

After the votes were counted, Superintendent Dr. Michelle Bivens said teachers, staff and students will continue doing their best.

“We have great kids and great students, great teachers, wonderful employees and they act like warriors everyday, so when a warrior gets knocked down, they don’t stay down, they get back up and keep fighting and that’s what we will do,” Dr. Bivens said.

There are more than 8,000 registered voters in the Pontotoc City School District.