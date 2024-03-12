Pontotoc Co. deputies investigate report of shots fired at vehicles

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department is investigating reports of shots being fired at vehicles, and they need your help finding the shooters.

The most recent incidents happened Saturday on Palestine Road near Highway 341 and near Salmon Road. Investigators say they received multiple reports of vehicles that had been shot as they met a passing vehicle.

Deputies responded to similar incidents back on December 21st. Those shootings were reported in the areas of Highway 9 North and Wilson Chapel Road, Highway 278 and Rocky Ford Road, and Palestine Road.

If you have any information on these shooting incidents, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi or use the P3 Tip App.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X