PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Pontotoc County, involving a tractor.

The accident happened on US 278 near MS 342 around 8:40, Wednesday night.

Ricky Linley, of Pontotoc, was traveling west bound on a tractor, and was towing a trailer.

His tractor-trailer, was rear-ended by a vehicle, driven by Megan D. Smith, of Pontotoc.

The 59-year-old died at the scene.

Smith was not injured.