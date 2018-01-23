Pontotoc County Shooting Under MBI Investigation

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Pontotoc County and state law enforcement are on the scene of an apparent shooting.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Spokesman Warren Strain confirms the agency has investigators and a crime scene unit near the intersection of Highways 278 and 15.

However, he declined to confirm the nature of the incident, although it is confirmed that the injured person is alive.

WCBI is being told this investigation started after a report of a crash, we have a reporter en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

