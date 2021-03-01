Pontotoc County deputies need helping finding a wanted man

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Pontotoc County deputies are asking for help finding a wanted man.

Brandon McElhenney will be charged with sexual battery when he’s arrested.

Investigators say at one time he lived on Topsy Road in Pontotoc County.

McElhenney was last seen in Pontotoc wearing a hoodie over his head and a beard.

He’s about five feet, seven inches tall.

He weighs about 165 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

If you know where McElhenney is call the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers.