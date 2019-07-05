Pontotoc County girl dead, two other juveniles injured after boat crash

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI)- One Pontotoc County girl is dead, two other juveniles injured after a boat crash on Smith Lake.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Troopers say the crash happened near the Corinth Boat Ramp in Winston County, Alabama.

Nine people were on board the 19 foot deck boat style vessel.

Marine Troopers say a 14 year old boy and 12 year old girl were taken to an area hospital.

Tragically another 12 year old girl died. Marine Troopers say all three were from the Pontotoc County Mississippi area.

ALEA Marine Troopers say this the second crash on the lake in the last two days. Last night, five people were injured in a crash in Rock Creek. A person from that crash is said to still be missing, according to investigators.

Both accidents are still under investigation.