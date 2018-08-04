Pontotoc County Library’s Music and Melons.

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI)- Residents in Pontotoc County had a chance to enjoy music, favorite summertime foods and also help their local library.

Caitlin Golding’s morning walk took her right by the Pontotoc County Library. She is a frequent visitor.

“I think it’s really important to actually have a book and to flip through the pages and really enjoy that time. In this community, it’s nice to be able to come here and see different residents and just to bond over a community experience here,” Caitlyn Golding.

The Pontotoc resident also wanted to support the first-ever “Music and Melons. ”

Friends of the Pontotoc County Library were serving up free lemonade and watermelon. It was also an opportunity to make sure people have library cards, and to boost the organization’s membership rolls.

“Ten dollars will make you a Friends of the Library volunteer. It is just people interested in helping the library fundraiser, do educational programs and help promote the Pontotoc LIbrary,” said Golding.

Libraries large and small face a lot of challenges. Funding from government sources seems to drop every year. Also, a lot of people have easy access to online books and other resources, so for libraries, coming up with creative and unique ways to raise money is vital to their survival.

“We help subsidize their budget, not by much, 5 to 10 thousand dollars a year, That helps mostly buy new books for the library. We serve a good purpose, people job hunting, people in need of a computer to help with school work. We feel like we serve everybody in the community,” said Desha Cruse.

Friends of the Library will hold another fundraiser known as “Soup Supper” the night of the Pontotoc Christmas Parade.

The Pontotoc County Library has been serving the area since 1975.