Pontotoc County man accused of threatening federal agencies

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Pontotoc County man is accused of threatening federal agencies, including the Department of Defense, in Washington D.C.

Bradley Neal, 38, is charged with two counts of making terroristic threats.

The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department says Neal also called the Office of the Inspector General threatening to come to Washington and leave bodies lying around.

Neal was arrested last week.

In a press release issued Tuesday, the sheriff’s department says there is a federal investigation into the incident.