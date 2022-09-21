Pontotoc County teenager in jail, charged with murder

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Pontotoc County teenager is dead and another teen is in jail.

17-year-old Dalton Wages is charged with murder.

Sheriff Leo Mask says 17-year-old Matthew Westmoreland was shot to death on Morris Lane.

Mask tells WCBI there was a party with alcohol involved at the home.

Deputies learned there was a fight and then gunfire.

Wages remains in the Pontotoc County jail on a $200,000 bond.

Mask says both teens are former students at South Pontotoc High School.