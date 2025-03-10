Pontotoc Fire Department gets new, adaptable training facility

The modular training facility allows firefighters to train for a variety of scenarios

PONTOTOC, MISS. (WCBI) – Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin has one main goal whenever firefighters are dispatched to a call.

“Everyone goes home at the end of the night, everyone, no matter what,” Chief Martin said.

A new $500,000 facility behind Fire Station Two will help firefighters train for a variety of calls.

The modular training center is made up of six shipping containers, customized to the fire department’s specifications.

It was paid for through grants. It is three stories, or 30 feet tall, and can provide lifelike scenarios.

“The ones on the bottom we have set up with rooms like a house, rooms, doors, everything, has a burn room, we can set it on fire, create smoke have a door on front, breach door. Second floor burn room, overhead room to burn as well, teach how to tear ceiling out, things like that,” said Deputy Chief Brad White.

The third level can be used for rappel training. Chief Martin says this training facility benefits firefighters and the community.

“Training and failing is part of life, whatever failure we have in training, we can adapt that, so that does not happen in real world situation. Benefits citizens, we are better trained, know what to do when we get there,” Chief Martin said.

This training center is not just for Pontotoc Firefighters, it will benefit first responders throughout the region.

“We are the only paid firefighters here in Pontotoc County, we work hand in hand with other fire departments in the county, during the daytime, they are volunteer, we are backup. The Goal is let’s get these guys up to speed, you can’t teach experience it can only be acquired and gained,” Chief Martin said.

Law enforcement could also use the training facility to practice entering and clearing a building, room by room.

Chief Martin said there would be no charge to agencies to use the training center.

Chief Martin said it took only two days for the training center to be constructed on site.

