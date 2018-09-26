Pontotoc furniture plant burns

PONTOTOC (WCBI) – A Pontotoc furniture maker loses its warehouse to aw morning fire. Washington Furniture on Stafford Boulevard caught fire around 10 Wednesday morning.

Fire crews from around the region responded to fight the fast moving flames. The warehouse sustained major damage but firemen were able to preserve the bulk of the production area. Plant management say they will assess the damage before deciding a definite time workers can return to building furniture but do not expect a major disruption of production. We will have the latest on the fire on WCBI News at 5 and 6.