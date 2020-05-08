Pontotoc High School celebrates graduating class in unique way

PONTOTOC, MISS. (WCBI) – Throughout the region, high schools are honoring the class of 2020 in unique ways because of reaction to the coronavirus.

Pontotoc is helping honor its Warriors who are graduating.

Emily Warren was glad to be back at Pontotoc High School, where a photographer was taking photos of each senior in cap and gown.

“It’s heartwarming to know your school district cares enough about you to still make it special for you and give something back to us,” Warren said, a member of the class of 2020.

In a typical year, Pontotoc High School seniors take formal cap and gown photos on their own, if they want to. But this school year has been anything but typical for the class of 2020.

The district brought in a photographer and will provide each senior with an 8×10 photo. Teachers and administrators are putting in a lot of work helping the class of 2020 enjoy graduation traditions.

“Show them in life you can’t take anything for granted and also to show parents and community we care just as much , or more about their kids,” said Principal Kenneth McGaha.

“Me and a couple of my faithful teachers we steamed about 190 gowns, took a couple of days, but we had fun doing it,” said Assistant Principal Dustin Payne. Students and parents appreciate all the effort.

“It is amazing, how our district has come together we have always been one, banded together, we have always been one,” said Laverne Richardson, whose daughter Jayde is a senior.

“It’s good, we get to come back and as a class and be together for our last time before graduation,” said Manoj Nickson, of the class of 2020.

“This is a rare thing that never happens to anybody else, gives me a comfort I still get to have a normal senior year,” said Ross Mathews, of the class of 2020.

Next week is graduation week, the district has a lot of activities planned for the class of 2020.

Some of those activities include a scavenger hunt, senior video and a virtual graduation video