Pontotoc High School return to virtual learning, Nov. 2nd

PONTOTOC, MISS. (WCBI) – An increase in cases has prompted school officials to return Pontotoc High School students to virtual learning.

According to a press release from the school district, all in-person, face-to-face, and on-campus learning at the high school will be suspended beginning this Monday, November 2nd.

The district plans to return to a traditional platform on November 16th.

District leaders report an uptick in cases this week, with more than 70 students being quarantined.

Beginning Monday, lunch, and breakfast will be provided at the front entrance of the high school.