Pontotoc Junior High School to move to virtual learning

PONTOTOC, MISS. (WCBI) – More than a week after the Pontotoc School district moved high school students to virtual learning, they’ve announced the same decision for the junior high students.

In a press release today, school district officials say Pontotoc Junior High School will transition to a virtual format beginning Tuesday.

They say they made the decision after watching COVID cases and close contact numbers this week.

Junior High students will continue virtual learning for two weeks, with plans to resume in-person classes the Monday after Thanksgiving break.