Pontotoc man arrested after assault on police officer

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Pontotoc man has now been charged with assault on a police officer, along with other charges after a domestic assault call last week.

As we reported last week, Tupelo police responded to a domestic assault call on Beasley Drive.

Police say Keith Hughes became a confrontation with the officer and started to fight, as he was being handcuffed.

Another officer intervened and secured Hughes, who was eventually put into leg restraints before being taken to the Lee County Jail.

A judge has now charged Hughes with assault on a police officer. His bond is set at 3-thousand dollars. Hughes was also charged with domestic violence and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.