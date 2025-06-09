Pontotoc man arrested for drug possession

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office Deputies made a drug arrest.

The Criminal Investigation Division (CID) of the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Monday afternoon, June 2, the Patrol Division of the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office seized a Felony amount of Methamphetamine while conducting a daytime Narcotics Operation in the Redland Sarepta Road area of Pontotoc County.

45-year-old Randy Allen Taylor, who is from Pontotoc County, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, along with several misdemeanor violations.

Taylor was booked into the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center.

The CID opened a Felony Investigation for the Possession of Methamphetamine.

At the end of the Investigation, the suspect was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).

A Pontotoc County Justice Court Judge set bond at $10,000.

