Pontotoc man arrested for robbing a Walmart in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)—A Pontotoc man reportedly crossed the line between shoplifting and robbery in Tupelo.

On Wednesday, January 15, Tupelo Police were called to the West Main Street Walmart for a reported robbery.

Employees told the officers that a suspected shoplifter tried to leave the store with merchandise.

When employees tried to stop him, the man reportedly said that he would shoot the employees.

Police were able to identify the suspect as Jonathan Sisco of Pontotoc.

He was arrested Monday, January 20, on misdemeanor charges and later charged with Robbery.

A judge set his bond as $10,000.

