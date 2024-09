Pontotoc man charged with obstructing emergency services.

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Pontotoc County is accused of not letting his girlfriend call 911.

23-year-old Luis Morales was charged with domestic violence and obstructing emergency services.

The sheriff’s department said the incident happened on September 1.

Investigators said the woman was unable to call for law enforcement or medical help.

Morales is in the country on a work VISA.

His bond has not been set.

