Pontotoc man charged with possession of counterfeit banknote

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Pontotoc man will be staying in the Lee County Jail while he waits for his day in court.

Tupelo police arrested Shealyn Richmond Sunday.

He was wanted on a charge of possession of a counterfeit banknote or other instrument with intention to utter.

The charge stems from a 2022 incident when Richmond was reportedly found with a fraudulent check.

A Lee County Circuit Court Judge ordered him to be held without bond.

A trial date has not been set.

