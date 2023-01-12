Pontotoc man in prison for illegally possessing unemployment benefit cards

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – A man from Pontotoc will serve four years in prison for illegal possession of unemployment benefit cards.

28-year-old Deonte Dilworth was sentenced Wednesday in federal court after pleading guilty.

In addition to the four-year sentence, Dilworth will be on probation for three years after his release.

He was also ordered to pay more than 202,000 in restitution.

The investigation began in September 2020 when it was discovered that Dilworth had around 26 unemployment benefit debit cards from Nevada and Arizona that had all been illegally obtained.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter