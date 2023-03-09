Pontotoc man sentenced to 40 years for sexual battery of child

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – A Pontotoc man is going to prison for 40 years.

This week, a Circuit Judge sentenced Allan Charles Baucom to the mandatory time.

On February 24, a Pontotoc County jury found the 37-year-old man guilty of Sexual Battery of a child under 14 and two counts of Fondling.

Under Mississippi Law, Baucom is not eligible for parole or early release.

Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask and his department led the investigation.

