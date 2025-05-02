Pontotoc ninth grader is owner of a ‘sweet’ family run business

Lollipops Cotton Candy is growing, one cotton confection at a time

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – As the Pontotoc Juniorettes Charity Ball was wrapping up, Preston Frazier was hard at work, preparing cotton candy.

Preston started Lollipops Cotton Candy a couple of years ago, because of a serious need at the time.

“I was like, ‘you know, I want to get some more money,” Preston said.

His parents had a cotton candy machine, and before long, Preston was in business. Since then, he has bought two more machines and has learned the art of making spun sugar confectionery.

Lollipops Cotton Candy can be found at many public and private events. The family converted a horse trailer into a mobile cotton candy unit.

Preston is the President of the company, but the family helps out.

“I do most of the spinning. My mom does most of the calendar, dates, and all,” Preston said.

What about your brother?

He is just a volunteer,” he said.

In fact, Lollipops Cotton Candy has used volunteers when things get really hectic. Preston and his brother, Jackson, showed me how it’s done.

Jackson says helping in the family business has many benefits.

“Being able to go different places, have a business, and it brings more family time for the family,” Jackson said.

Preston enjoys the results hard work brings.

“Putting a smile on others faces, but maybe once the job is done. You can get your own. Kind of like, I’m going to serve myself after all this hard work,” Preston said.

Lollipops Cotton Candy has helped raise money for non profits such as St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, The Tupelo Children’s Mansion and the Pontotoc Food Depot.

For information on how to get Lollipops Cotton Candy at your event, go to their Facebook page, or call 901 497 4614.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.