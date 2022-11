PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) -A good description and surveillance video help Pontotoc Police make a quick arrest.

Around 7:20 tonight Police were called to a robbery at Express Liquor and Wine at 237 Highway 15 North.

These images were taken from surveillance video at the store.

Those pictures helped Pontotoc Police capture the suspect. He was arrested around 9 PM.

The suspect’s name and exact charges have not been released.