Pontotoc Police and NE Miss. Crimestoppers looking for fraud suspects

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – The Pontotoc Police Department and Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi are asking for your help to find 2 credit card, fraud suspects.

On Sunday, November 7th, a stolen credit card was used at Walmart in Pontotoc.

The 2 people in the video are believed to have been the ones who used the card.

If you have any information on this crime or know who these people are, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

Crime-Stoppers doesn’t want your name just your information.

You can also report information anonymously using the P3 Tip App.