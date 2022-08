Pontotoc police are looking for two men allegedly cashing fake checks

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – Pontotoc police are looking for two men they say were cashing fake payroll checks.

Pontotoc police say on August 11th the two suspects were using another business’s name to try and cash counterfeit payroll checks.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers.

Crimestoppers is offering up to $1,000 in tips that leads to an arrest.