Pontotoc police look for missing man who may be danger to himself, others

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – Pontotoc police are asking for help to find a missing man.

35-year-old Brian Lee Dowdy was last seen on Highway 15, near Turnpike Road, in Pontotoc.

He was driving a 2022 blue Chevrolet Silverado. It has a Texas license plate. The number is on your screen.

Police believed he was headed to Texas to work but has not been heard from.

The last known location of his phone was in Marshall County.

In a Facebook post, police said Dowdy could be in a state of mind to be a danger to himself or others.

If you know where he is, call law enforcement.

