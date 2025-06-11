Pontotoc teen helps raise funds for special needs

The Miss Pontotoc Ridge Teen Volunteer partnered with local businesses to donate a percentage of their sales to The Shine Foundation.

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – The Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer Pageant is coming up in July.

The Organization is dedicated to empowering young women.

It does this by providing service-oriented scholarships throughout the state.

It serves local communities through each contestant’s S.E.R.V.E. Initiative.

Sailor Huey has always been the type of person to lend a hand whenever someone is in need.

Like when she was in fourth grade and one of her classmates with special needs was having a meltdown, as Huey’s mom, Allison, explained.

“They used to come and get Sailor out of class just to kind of calm her down,” Allison said. “I think one thing with Sailor is she is just good at connecting to all people.”

The Miss Pontotoc Ridge Teen Volunteer said her goal is for everyone to feel included.

“My goal here is to really educate younger generations about how to treat kids with special needs,” Sailor said. “And just how to make them feel like they’re a part of, like, everything. Because I know at times, them and their families, they feel just very isolated- and I hate for anybody to feel like that.”

This passion for inclusion is what led Sailor to make her S.E.R.V.E. Initiative a fundraiser for The Shine Foundation.

The Shine Foundation raises funds and awareness for kids with special needs and their families.

Emmie Chavers, owner of The Carousel Boutique, said it was a no-brainer for her business to get involved.

“I actually have a little boy with special needs,” Chavers said. “He has autism and a rare genetic disorder. And so, when Sailor reached out about doing this at the store I was like, ‘Absolutely.'”

Chavers said when raising children with special needs- families need all the help they can get.

“Raising a child with special needs- definitely, you have to have a support system,” Chavers said. “And really not just family. I have a great family and great support system, but it’s just so nice to be able to connect with other families that are going through similar situations. So just having that support system that sees you and is there to support you is amazing.”

Heather Bagwell, the owner of Sassy Britches Boutique, said it’s no surprise Pontotoc would show up to help.

“I mean that’s just Pontotoc,” Bagwell said. “Pontotoc has always been there, shown up for anyone that needed help. Pontotoc has always been right there to show up.”

In addition to the other boutiques, The Rack Boutique and Everlasting Permanent Jewelry donated a percentage of their profits to The Shine Foundation.

