Pontotoc to expand its Farmers Market

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – While most foods eaten in America travel nearly 1,500 miles from the field to the table, the vegetables and fruit sold at the Pontotoc Farmer’s Market come from a 40-mile radius.

“All produce sold at the market has to be local and has to be sold by the person who grew it,” said Julia McDowell, director of the Pontotoc Farmers Market.

Every Saturday, between 50 and 60 vendors set up at the Market, one block off Main Street.

McDowell said that as people want healthier options on their table, the farmer’s market meets the need.

“Everyone has to eat and if you have a choice about healthy food, that is the choice people want, and our motto is, produce on every plate and a garden in every yard, if we make produce accessible for folks and they know their farmer, that drives the popularity for good healthy food,” McDowell said.

In the few years it has been up and running, the Pontotoc Farmers Market has become so popular, it will soon expand to this spot in nearby Ecru, across from Nate’s Steak House, every Thursday evening.

“A couple of years ago, we tried to have a small farmers’ market. We had several who came and enjoyed it, but unfortunately we couldn’t compete with what was going on down here, because we did it on Saturday mornings. We believe this is going to be really helpful, get people to downtown Ecru in the middle of the week,” said Ecru Mayor Mike Nesbit.

Farmers Markets not only help people eat healthier, but the crowds also mean potential new customers for local nearby businesses.

The Ecru Farmers Market is set to kick off Thursday, June 12.

