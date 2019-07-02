Pontotoc woman facing felony animal cruelty charges in Florida

ORLANDO, FL (WCBI) – A Pontotoc woman is facing felony animal cruelty charges after leaving three puppies inside a hot car killing two of them. The Orange County, Florida Sheriffs Department says 54 year old Penelope Stanley was staying at an Orange County hotel when she left the animals in a Dodge Durango.

Guests called police around 9 Tuesday morning when the dogs were barking to get out of the car. Deputies say when they arrived one dog was already dead and the 2 others in distress because of the 120 degree temperature inside the SUV.

- Advertisement -

The second dog died at the animal control office and efforts to save the 3rd continue.