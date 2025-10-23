Pontotoc woman owns thriving businesses focused on fashion and food

Nikki Williams is a business owner who inspires female entrepreneurs

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – As Nikki Williams was preparing for an Open House at Ella Ivy Boutique, next door, it was a brisk business during the lunch rush at The Gin.

Williams owns both businesses. She bought Steel’s Dive on West Main more than a year ago, and recently, opened Ella Ivy, next door

“It just made sense,” Williams said.

Several years ago, Williams opened Ella Ivy in Pontotoc. She also owns Spuds Restaurant, but she wanted to expand to the All-American City.

“We just thought, being here in Tupelo, would be more convenient for some of our Tupelo shoppers and hopefully more people would find out about us,” Williams said.

Customers are indeed finding out about the Tupelo Ella Ivy and the Gin Restaurant. And through the open house for Ella Ivy, other female-owned businesses were able to get the word out about their products and services.

Owners of Styled by Sloane and Mary said it’s important for female entrepreneurs to support each other.

“Another factor in that is buying from within your own community. We love to support other women, and we love to support local. There are so many quality brands here, ones we can stand behind,” said Sloane Jones.

Williams has some advice for aspiring female entrepreneurs.

‘You have to love what you do, you are faced all the time with challenges and sometimes catch a lot of the negative, so you really have to have thick skin and love what you do,” Williams said.

For the next three days, Ella Ivy will be expanding its footprint, at Celebration Village. It is a lot to juggle, but Nikki Williams and her staff said they wouldn’t have it any other way. Satisfying customers who are hungry for food and fashion.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.