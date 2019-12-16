Pool tournament raises money to buy bikes for kids at Christmas

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The holiday season is here and folks all across our area are getting into the spirit.

Muddy Waters Sports Bar in Columbus played host to the “Bikes for Tikes” pool tournament Sunday.

The event is in partnership with Blue Line Personal Security.

For $20, attendees could join the game.

All the proceeds went towards providing bikes for ten area children between the ages of one and fifteen.

“Just want to make it a little bit easier for families that are having hardships, and make it very confidential if they want to reach out to us,” said Ray Boltwood.

“The best thing for me to do is try to help out the same people that helped me out. Basically just giving back to the community, and it’s already helped me out. It’s been a great thing so far. I’ve learned a lot. It’s been a great lesson learned, and I love giving,” said Kenneth Davis with the Blue Line Personal Security.

Last year, Blue Line Security donated sixteen bikes to area children.