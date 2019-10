OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County road project is continuing on schedule and will re-open soon.

Poor House Road will be closed this weekend but is set to re-open during the week of October 14.

Crews are currently soil cementing the road.

Oktibbeha County District 4 supervisor Bricklee Miller asks drivers to not go around barricades blocking the road while it is being worked on.

The road is an important route for MSU game-day traffic.