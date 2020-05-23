As we get into a more summer-like pattern, we’ll see the chance for pop-up showers and storms each afternoon. Some of these storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and small hail, but major severe weather is not expected. High temperatures will remain in the mid and upper 80s to near 90 for the next seven days.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms early, drying out after 10pm. Off-and-on cloud cover will continue with lows in the mid 60s and a light southeasterly wind.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a few pop-up storms in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain and any downpours will be brief, but the chance will be there. Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Overall, Memorial Day is looking decent with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Again, we’ll have to deal with a few pop-up storms through the afternoon and evening, but not everyone will see storms. You may have to head inside from the pool or barbecue for a few minutes if a storm happens to find your location.

TUESDAY: Our best chance for rain will be on Tuesday when everyone will see some widespread showers and storms through the day. Temperatures will get into the mid 80s by the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY: The same pattern will continue for the end of the week and the weekend with daily chance for off-and-on showers and storms. Again, not everyone will see storms, and it won’t be an all day thing, but some quick downpours are possible. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

