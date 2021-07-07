WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A pop-up vaccination clinic is giving more folks in Winston County a chance to be vaccinated.

Winston Medical Center is hosting the site through Saturday.

- Advertisement -

No appointment is necessary but the clinic is not open all day.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 145 are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. Early June is the last time we saw numbers that high.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says the increase was expected as more people become infected with the Delta variant of the virus.

Mississippi has the worst vaccination rate in the country.

Anyone 12 years and older is eligible for a free vaccination.