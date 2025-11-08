Popular Tupelo business works to help those affected by government shutdown

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A popular Tupelo business is helping those who are finding it hard to make ends meet during the government shutdown.

A food pantry has been set up at The Handpie Guy restaurant.

People can leave non-perishable food items inside the pantry.

Or they can take food if they need some.

Ryan Tate is the owner of The Handpie Guy and said he and some friends wanted to do something to help those in need.

Tate says the pantry is available around the clock and is being used a lot.

“Twenty four hours, it is unlocked, people can come and get it as they need it, you know, as long as they are not greedy and take advantage and re sell the food, everyone is worried about all those different things, I am really not that worried about it, so if they take all the food, they must be hungry, eat it, it is doing its job,” said Tate.

The food pantry will be available even after the government shutdown is over.

It is located on the south side of The Handpie Guy’s location in the West Main Shopping Center.

