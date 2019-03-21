Porter Named ICC WBB Head Coach, Nanci Gray Retires

FULTON, Miss. (ICC Athletics) – Itawamba Community College Athletic Director Carrie Ball-Williamson didn’t have to go far to find the Lady Indians’ next head basketball coach.

Former assistant coach Robin Porter was introduced as the new women’s basketball coach at ICC during a press conference announcing the retirement of legendary coach Nanci Gray on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Porter joined the ICC family in 2010 after four seasons as a member of the Mississippi State University women’s basketball team. During her time as Gray’s assistant, she helped coach the Lady Indians to five North Division titles, one MACJC championship, three NJCAA Region 23 championships, three national tournament appearances and four 20-plus win seasons.

While at Mississippi State, she was named to the SEC All-Freshman team and made the All-SEC Academic team for four-straight seasons. She also spent one season as a graduate assistant for the Lady Bulldogs’ strength and conditioning program.

Before her time at Mississippi State, she played at Abbeville High School in Alabama, where she was named the 3A State Player of the Year, Super 12 Player of the Year and Wiregrass Player of the Year. Porter was also nominated as a McDonald’s All-American and Wendy’s High School Heisman honoree.

Porter earned both the bachelor’s degree in clinical exercise physiology and the master’s degree in exercise science at Mississippi State University. She is the daughter of Emily Porter and Billy Porter.

