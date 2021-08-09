Positive work culture helps Starkville-based Camgian stay on the cutting edge of creating defense, financial and industrial software

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Since 2006, Starkville has been home to Camgian Microsystems, an intelligent systems company that prides itself on being on the cutting edge.

“We work as hard on innovating the culture in Camgian as we work on innovating new technology,” says founder and CEO Dr. Gary Butler.

It’s that mindset that has helped the Pearl, Mississippi native grow and thrive after he founded the software company.

“We work with some of the most elite organizations in the world,” Dr. Butler says.

Camgian has created radar systems used by the Department of Defense and shared data and trends with companies like Bloomberg Financial.

“Creating the future of defense tech fintech which is financial technology, and industrial technology through cognitive computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning,” head of marketing Alden Thornhill said, summing up the company’s goals and accomplishments.

Camgian has close to 80 engineers spread out across their Starkville and Tuscaloosa offices. Their commitment to creating the future starts at home.

“We’ve tried to take a new and fresh look at how we build the culture and the management techniques along with that at Camgain,” Dr. Butler says. “Focus on driving a high-performance culture.”

The secret to that high performance? Prioritizing employee well-being.

“You’re not required to do anything that feels unnecessary and there’s no hoops to jump through,” says junior software engineer Paul Sullivan. “You come in (and) do your job.”

Sullivan says not having to wear a suit and tie every day and getting to be himself makes him more productive. He says he loves the freedom to be able to step away from his computer screen whenever he needs to.

“Let me stop, let me go stand up, walk around, get something to drink, maybe hit the ping pong ball or something like that,” he said.

Other unique elements of Camgian’s culture include snack bars, catering from local restaurants and unlimited paid time off.

“We also do Beer Thirty on Fridays where we have a beer and everybody comes together,” Thornhill says. “It’s a good camaraderie-building event and it’s always a good time.”

For Camgian, it’s is all part of the idea that if they treat their employees well, they’re going to work well.

“Even though the dress is casual, serious works being done,” Thornhill says. “It’s all part of taking care of employees and making them proud to be part of the team.”