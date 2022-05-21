Possible human remains found, Tupelo investigators to confirm identity

Tupelo Investigators are working to recovery the possible remains.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo Police were notified possible human remains were located in the Old Belden Circle area.

Union County Mississippi Search and Rescue are conducting following up searches for a missing person, Lori Ann Cockrell.

Cockrell was last seen on August 10th in 2021.

Tupelo Investigators are coordinating the recovery the possible remains.

TPD said it’s a lengthy process to confirm and identify evidence found.

Officers are in contact with the Cockrell Family. When an identity is confirmed, more information will be released.