Possible Compromise Reached For Fully Funding Six New School Resource Officers In Lee County

LEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Lee County Supervisors say it should be up to the school district to completely fund six new school resource officers.

This after the district already agreed to pay more than a quarter of a million dollars toward the costs.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson and School Superintendent Jimmy Weeks were back before the board of supervisors, updating them on possible funding for six new school resource officers. a federal grant that would have paid for three of the officers, was denied.

“And we’re asking if the board is going to allow us to move forward with this project , or not,” Sheriff Johnson asked board members.

The Lee County School District budgeted half of the project, totaling $280,000.

Sheriff Johnson asked supervisors to amend their budget and kick in the same amount. That would place armed, trained officers at all campuses in the district.

Supervisors believe this financial burden falls on the school district.

“I think it’s the school board’s responsibility to pay this so we don’t have to raise taxes on citizens anymore, there are probably sitting there with reserves on board in their account,” said Mike Smith, president of the Lee County Board of Supervisors.

Superintendent Weeks says the district has already agreed to pay what it can.

“If Lee County schools were able to fully fund those six additional officers, we would have already funded them and they would have been in place in August when school started. Funding for governmental entities and local entities, it’s tight everywhere, we realize that, but students safety and safety of teachers and our school staff, that is of the utmost importance to us,” Supt. Weeks said.

“We do not want an incident to happen here and us, then figure out, we should have done this, prevention is something you can’t put a monetary amount on,” Sheriff Johnson said.

Although supervisors took no action, the board president and chancery clerk came up with up a possible compromise. It would have the county paying $259,000, with the district picking up the tab for training and equipment and there would be no tax hike for county residents.

Supervisors are expected to discuss the proposal during their next meeting November fifth.