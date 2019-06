TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Mother Nature is shaking up plans for the Tupelo Elvis Festival.

Thursday night’s “321 Concert” will now be inside the BancorpSouth Arena.

The event remains free to the public.

Organizers said wet weather is to blame for the move.

Friday night’s concert at Fairpark will go on, rain or shine.

If the weather becomes unsafe, due to lightning or high winds, organizers will make a decision at that time.