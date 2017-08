ABERDEEN (WCBI) – A guilty plea Thursday from the man who shot a Pontotoc County postmaster.

Thomas Scott accepted a plea agreement admitting he shot the Randolph postmaster in the arm back in September 2016. Scott and a second suspect held up the mail center and were the subject of a multistate search until their capture in Louisiana four days after the robbery. Scott will be sentenced in December He faces at least 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000 dollars.