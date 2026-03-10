Potential for more severe weather

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The middle of the week will bring another chance for severe potential. All modes of severe weather could happen.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A mild and calm night. Heavy clouds will be around through the evening. Temperatures will drop into the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Another day to be weather aware! The Storm Prediction Center has already placed Mississippi in a Level 2 – Slight risk for severe weather for the middle of our week. The morning will be mostly cloudy, with possible breaks for the sun. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s by the afternoon. A few pop up showers/storms could be possible around this time. The bulk of the system will come in late afternoon and throughout the evening. Some storms will have the potential to become strong to severe. All modes of severe weather will be possible. This includes gusty wind, large sized hail and tornadoes. Make sure you have MULTIPLE ways of receiving watches and warnings.

THURSDAY: A few lingering showers will continue into Thursday. But most of the day will be cooler and drier. Passing clouds will be present, with plenty of sun. Afternoon highs will only be in the lower 60s. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s.