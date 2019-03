COLUMBUS. Miss, (WCBI) – A power-line is down on Bluecutt Road near Heritage Academy in Columbus.

Columbus Emergency Management Direct Cindy Lawrence said a tree fell on the power-line around 7 pm Saturday night during severe weather.

- Advertisement -

Columbus Light and Water, as well as the Columbus Police Department, were on the scene.

So far, this is the only damage report from Saturday’s severe weather within the city of Columbus.