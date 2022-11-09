Power outage scheduled Friday for areas of Chickasaw, Monroe Counties

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Some people in Chickasaw and Monroe Counties are going to be left in the dark Friday morning.

The Okolona Electric Department is repairing a broken static power line and is going to have to shut down power over a broad portion of its service area along the Highway 45 corridor east of Okolona.

The affected area begins around McAllister Road and goes North to Central Grove Road, East to Sandhill and old Post Roads, and includes Wren Cemetery Road, Peacely Ferry, Andrews, and Griffith Roads, as well as parts of Old Highway 41.

The power outage is expected to last at least 4 hours.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter