Powerball jackpot reaches largest total in national lottery prize history

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Powerball jackpot just keeps getting bigger and bigger and now the prize has reached its largest number in national lottery prize history.

Currently, the jackpot sits at $1.6 billion.

After the taxes, you’re looking at just over $782 million.

Folks in Columbus are feeling lucky.

What would you do with $1.6 billion?

“Woo! That’s a good question there, man. There’s a lot of things that I would like to do. That’s buy a house, and probably an automobile, support my family with it and take a trip,” said one Powerball player.

The drawing will be Saturday and you can tune in right before WCBI News at 10 to find out if you’re a lucky winner.

