Prairie Arts Festival “back to normal” this year

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- If you’re able to keep a tradition alive for 44 years, you’re probably doing something right. It’s festival season and West Point is hosting the 44th annual Prairie Arts Festival.

This Saturday, you can expect over 200 vendors featuring fine arts, handmade crafts, live music, and activities for kids. There will also be a car show in front of Mossy Oak

With a 9 AM start time, organizers say it’s the perfect opportunity to stop and enjoy a community event before catching the Bulldogs’ season opener.

“We had to cancel the festival in 2020 and in 2021 we had modified hours but this year we are excited to be back to normal,” says Lisa Klutts, director of community development for the Growth Alliance. “Saturday is a great time to come to the festival because the Mississippi State football game doesn’t start until 6:30. So come hang out at the festival and then go tailgate.”

The festival will be from 9 AM to 4 PM.

There will be a 5-K run that begins at 8 AM.