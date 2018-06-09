Prairie Community Fun Day

PRAIRIE, Miss. (WCBI) – Saturday the Prairie Community hosts it’s annual Fun Day.

People from all over the Golden Triangle came out for a day full of fun and entertainment.

It kicked off with a parade leading to the Prairie Community Center. The event featured things for the whole family to do.

Kids had a chance to play on inflatables while parents watched live performances and enjoyed a car show.

“We’re here for food fellowship and fun. Entertainment. We’ve got a long list of gospel singers, R& B singers that are going to be here later on this evening and tonight. So we are just asking people to come out and be apart of it,” said Prairie RCDC President.

Last year the event brought in around 700 people and they are hoping to bring in more this year.