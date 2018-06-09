Prairie Fun Day

PRAIRIE, Miss. (WCBI)- The annual Fun Day came to Prairie today.

People from all over the Golden Triangle came out for a day full of fun and entertainment.

It kicked off with a parade leading the Prairie community center.

The event featured things for the whole family to do.

Kids had a chance to play on inflatables while parents watched live performances and enjoyed a car show.

“We’re here for food fellowship and fun. Entertainment. We’ve got a long list of gospel singers, R & B singers that are going to be here later on this evening and tonight. So we are just asking people to come out and be apart of it,” said Dorthy Hale-Smith.

Last year, the event brought in around 700 people, and they are hoping to bring in more this year.